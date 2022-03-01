Mistreating Africans fleeing Russia-Ukraine war racist - AU to EU countries

General News of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

AU says every person has the right to cross borders during conflicts



Show empathy to all, AU urges EU countries



AU commends efforts by African countries to evacuate citizens from Ukraine



The African Union (AU) has urged European countries to treat Africans trying to flee from the Russia-Ukraine war fairly.





In a statement issued on February 28, 2022, the AU said reports that Africans were being mistreated in their attempts to cross borders into countries bordering Ukraine are unacceptable and amounts to racism and a breach of international law.



"The current Chair of the African Union and President of the Republic of Senegal, H.E. Macky Sall, and the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, are following closely the developments in Ukraine and are particularly disturbed by reports that African citizens on the Ukrainian side of the border are being refused the right to cross the border to safety.



"In this regard, the Chairpersons urge all countries to respect international law and show the same empathy and support to all people fleeing the war, notwithstanding their racial identity," the statement said.





"The Chairpersons commend the efforts by African Union Member State countries and their embassies in neighbouring countries to receive and orientate African citizens and their families trying to cross the border from Ukraine to safety," it added.



On February 24, 2022, Russia began invading Ukraine by land, air and sea, having camped at the Ukrainian borders for weeks. Russian Forces are reported to have fired several missiles into Ukraine, with its personnel being able to infiltrate Ukraine and its territorial waters.



Russian President, Vladimir Putin has demanded that Ukraine's military surrender. While the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has said that "Russia has embarked on a path of evil, but Ukraine is defending itself."



Russia has said that it is invading Ukraine to free its citizens from a dictatorship. It also accuses Ukraine of developing nuclear weapons.



The European Union (EU) and other major countries have said those claims are false and are just a pretence for Russia to begin its invasion of Ukraine.



The United Nations Refugee Agency has reported that over 400,000 Ukrainians have fled to neighbouring countries and over 100, 000 are now displaced.



Read statement of the AU below:



