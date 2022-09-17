Missing excavators saga: I'm innocent - Ellembelle DCE refutes allegations

General News of Saturday, 17 September 2022

In the legal tussle involving him and the Ghana Police Service over some missing excavators, Kwasi Bonzo, the District Chief Executive of Ellembelle is adamant that he is innocent and suffering victimization from persons who are threatened by dedication to the fight against illegal mining.



Kwasi Bonzo in an interview with Adom FM maintained that contrary to the allegations being made against him, he has been playing a frontal role in the fight against illegal mining.



According to him, as an indigene of Ellembelle who is aware of the devastating impact of galamsey, never will he engage or endorse activities.



Kwasi Bonzo emphasized that never has he directly or indirectly engaged in any form of galamsey and as an appointee of a president who swore to put his position on the line for the fight against illegal mining, he will continue to chase out illegal miners in the Ellembelle District.



“I have never engaged in galamsey. I’ve never given excavators to anyone to do galamsey. Everyone in Ellembelle knows that I’m against galamsey. The galamsey people operate in such a way that even when you arrest them, you have powerful people pleading on their behalf. I have no business with galamsey operators.



“People think I’m in bed with Adamus mining but Adamos is licensed mining company. They have gone through the process and must be protected so when people invade their concession,” he said.



Kwasi Bonzo in a separate interview with Asempa FM demanded an apology from the Ghana Police Service over what he considers to be an attempt to defame him.



Kwasi Bonzo said he was arrested for filming one of the missing excavators which was mysteriously found by the police who had earlier denied knowledge of the excavators.



He holds the view that the police’s treatment of him was reprehensible and therefore wants them to apologize.



“I have been very sad throughout last week due to my case leading me to court. I am not here to blame anyone. I have been arrested twice on the issue of the missing excavators. All I wanted to do was to fish out those involved in the act.



“I was completely innocent about everything that happened and so when they arrested me, I told them the truth will prevail and indeed we found the excavators. I just don’t know why they keep dragging my name into the mud when my intentions are just clean. What do you think would have happened if we had not seen the excavators?” with five counts of alleged obstruction over the controversial missing excavator saga.”



Bonzo K has been charged with five counts of alleged obstruction over the controversial missing excavators' saga.



The charges he will face are assault, conspiracy to assault, resisting arrest and two others.



He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is currently on a bail.



