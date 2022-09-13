Missing excavators saga: Ellembelle DCE must resign immediately - NDC communicator

Regional News of Tuesday, 13 September 2022

Source: Mensah B. Ruth

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communications Officer of Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region, Patrick Ellonu has called on the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzoh to resign from his position over the missing two excavators in the area.



Currently, the DCE, Kwasi Bonzoh, and Ellembelle NPP's Constituency Secretary, Francis Apeni are under thorough investigation.



The Western Regional Police Command however has retrieved one of the missing excavators from a forest at Teleku-Bokazo near Nkroful.



The police had vowed to retrieve the other excavator and arrest the owners of the excavators and punish them accordingly.



But speaking on the Jomoro-based New Day FM political and current affairs show over the weekend, the NDC Jomoro Constituency Communications Officer, Patrick Ellonu commended the police for working tirelessly to retrieve one of the missing two excavators.



"In fact, the Ghana Police Service deserves commendation in this fight, they have done well for retrieving one of the excavators and I know they will retrieve the other one", he said.



He cautioned the Ellembelle DCE to stop blaming the Ghana Police Service for the missing excavators but rather blame himself.



"Let me state it here without fear or favor that Kwasi Bonzoh as Ellembelle DCE can't blame the police for the missing excavators and he should stop blaming them because some of us have listened to the police and you can see that Kwasi Bonzoh is lying, he is very incompetent and he wants to put his poor keeping of the Excavators on the police", he stated.



He added, "Kwasi Bonzoh is deserving those outside Nzemaland because he Kwasi Bonzoh didn't call the police to the Galamsey site to arrest those Galamseyers but went to do his own operation and later came to see the police to protect the excavators, it is never done anywhere, clearly you can see that Kwasi Bonzoh as Ellembelle DCE doesn't respect the police in Ellembelle District".



He said Kwasi Bonzoh has disgraced the entire Nzemaland and called on him to apologize to the good people of Nzemaland.



"Kwasi Bonzoh has disgraced the people of Nzemaland, how could be arrested over galamsey excavators, I can't think far, a whole DCE would go to organize thugs to attack police who were doing their official task by taking an excavator to Takoradi, this is a total embarrassment and he needs to render an unqualified apology to the people of Nzemaland," he said.



He emphasized that "No wonder his own NPP Constituency Chairman in Ellembelle, Samuel Akainyah alias Atito in 2019 accused him (Kwasi Bonzoh) of doing galamsey in Ellembelle District, we the people of Nzema know that Kwasi Bonzoh is a galamsey kingpin.



"I heard that the police have dropped the five charges against Kwasi Bonzoh, this is so strange, as for the Galamsey they will not stop in Ellembelle District because their President Akufo-Addo has failed."