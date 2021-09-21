Missing Takoradi pregnant woman found in mysterious condition

General News of Tuesday, 21 September 2021

•Josephine Panyin Mensah went missing on Thursday, September 16, 2021



• She has been found in Axim



• She is currently receiving treatment at a health facility



28-year-old Josephine Panyin Mensah who went missing in Takoradi on Thursday, September 16, 2021, has been found in Axim.



Josephine, who was 9 months pregnant at the time, was found with no signs of the pregnancy on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.



Her brother-in-law, Emmanuel Arkoh, according to a Citi News report, said she could not talk and only communicated in writing.



She wrote that she was kidnapped and delivered the same day she went missing.



She is currently receiving medical care at the Axim government hospital while the police are yet to provide details on the circumstances concerning her discovery



Josephine Panyin Mensah failed to return home on the dawn of Thursday after leaving for a routine walk.



Her husband subsequently reported her missing to the police and later stated that some individuals alleged to be her kidnappers have made contact demanding a ransom for her release.



The Ghana Police Service also served notice that it was tirelessly working to rescue the 9-month pregnant woman alive.