Missing Lands Commission employee offers GH¢100,000 reward for information on her

Saturday, 11 November 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The family of Rhodaline Amoah Darko, a Senior Lands Administrative Officer who has been missing for more than two years, has announced a GH¢100,000 reward for anyone who can provide information about her whereabouts.



At the Kumasi High Court, her spouse, Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey, who works in the Petroleum Department at KNUST, is on trial for allegedly kidnapping her.



In 2022, police prosecutors told an Asokwa District Court that preliminary investigations had linked Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey to an authored kidnapping note. Police also accused him of using his wife’s phone to send text messages from a location near his KNUST Campus residence.



He was, however, discharged by the Court in February 2022 and subsequently re-arrested to face new charges at the Kumasi High Court, where he was granted bail.



Justice Appiah and Yaw Amoateng, who are accused of selling and buying a phone belonging to the missing Rhodaline Darko, are also on trial.



Meanwhile, the Kumasi High Court will hear the case on November 13, 2023, following several adjournments.