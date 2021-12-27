'Missing' JHS student found hiding in her lover’s house

General News of Monday, 27 December 2021

Youth Harvest Foundation 'rescues' JHS student



Missing JHS student's boyfriend a 'galamseyer' - Report



Young girl enticed with money - Report



Bolgatanga-based Dreamz FM has reported that a Junior High School (JHS) student who was reported missing weeks ago has been found.



The radio station averred that the teenage girl was hiding in her boyfriend’s apartment and not abducted as perceived by many after she was declared missing.



According to mynewsgh.com report, the ‘missing’ but found girl was hesitant to go back home after a non-governmental organization, Youth Harvest Foundation smoked her out from her hiding place after a long search.



Project officer of the NGO, Khadija Hamidu, while speaking on the issue on Dreamz FM entreated parents to pay attention to their wards.



Meanwhile, the boyfriend of the JHS student is said to be an illegal miner, popularly known as galamsey.



The name of the Junior High School and the student was however not stated in the report filed by mynewsgh.com.



Also, the exact day the teenage girl was reported missing was not stated.