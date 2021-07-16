Missing Gyaasehene shows up 24hrs after disappearance

Regional News of Friday, 16 July 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Gyaasehene of the Apinto Divisional Council in the Western region Dr. Nana Adarkwa Bediako III who disappeared Thursday morning has been found, the Police have confirmed.



The chief, according to the linguist Nana Kobina Obo ll went missing on Thursday, July 15th, 2021.



The Tarkwa district police commander Chief Superintendent Ababio told Empire News’ Emmanuel Ohene-Gyan that the missing chief together with others personally called on him at his office on Thursday evening to inform him about his return.



“Yes I can confirm to you that Nana Dr Adarkwa has been found, he left my office a while ago and he looks well, I did not find any bruises on him, he is a chief so with the permission of my superiors I have asked him to go home so that we can continue our investigations on the matter”, he told this reporter.



Dr Nana Adarkwa Bediako ll is reported to have been found on the main Tarkwa-Takoradi road and brought home.



Earlier on Thursday afternoon, the Chief’s Personal driver identified as Paa Kwesi was arrested by the Tarkwa -Nsuaem police to assist with investigations but was later granted bail.



Events leading to the sudden disappearance of Nana Adarkwa has it that one Nana Kakra, a nephew of the overlord of Apinto division on Sunday, July 11 at about 2:30pm called Nana Kobina Obo the Chief linguist and allegedly threatened to kill the Gyasehene after he lost his underground shaft mining site which has now been rezoned for community mining.