‘Missing’ Adwoa Safo wants to sabotage government – NPP MP alleges

Politics of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Adwoa Safo missing in parliament, says Michael Okeyer Baafi



Minority oppose E-Levy



Government struggling to get E-Levy passed



New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for New Juaben South, Michael Okyere Baafi, has accused his fellow MP for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo of deliberately working to undermine their party and the current government.



Efforts by the current government to pass a parliamentary bill imposing a 1.5% levy on electronic transactions has suffered delays due to opposition from the minority side of parliament.



The minority on various occasions have attributed the failure by government to push the bill through to the lack of cooperation from the Dome Kwabenya MP owing to her absence.



Speaking in an interview on Okay FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Michael Okyere Baafi accused leadership of the majority of shying away from what has become an obvious situation for their side.



Without mincing words, the New Juaben South MP said Sarah Adwoa Safo has clearly been attempting to use her seat as a bargaining chip and in essence has been working to sabotage the government.



"136 of us; the NPP MPs go to Parliament except for one person, Adwoa Safo. When you ask the leaders they refuse to give straight answers. We don’t know where Adwoa Safo is. She doesn’t come to parliament and it’s worrying . . . clearly her behaviour shows she wants to sabotage NPP; I’m speaking on authority. She is to be blamed for all our problems. If you’re sick, you don’t have to blackmail the party. We need to call a spade a spade, " he fumed.



Outspoken MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong in a similar fashion accused some members of the NPP block in parliament of working to undermine the government.



Speaking in a radio interview, Kennedy Agyapong hit out at some of his colleagues whom he says are unwilling to sacrifice their time for the passing of the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).



Kennedy Agyapong condemned their attitude and asked them to quit their positions if they lack the spirit to sacrifice for the party and Ghanaians.



“If you are not ready to be an MP, leave the post. Nobody forced you to be an MP. We are sick and tired of your bogus attitude. People are scared to tell you but I will because I don’t fear anyone. I have to go for check-up but I’m here because of my party and country.



“What kind of nonsense is going on in NPP. Every day, you hear them say this and that, you can go to hell. If you like, Ghana can burn and we don’t care. We are tired of your bogus attitude.”



Watch video below:





