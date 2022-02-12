‘Missing’ 40-year-old mason found dead in well

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 12 February 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

The family of a 40-year-old man who was found dead in a well following a four-day rescue operation is still mourning his loss.



Ebenezer Appiah, a mason did not return home from work on Sunday, February 6 sparking fears among his family members who launched a search for him, family sources told dailymailgh.com.



His uncle, Peter Osei who made an official report subsequently notified the police on the morning of February 10 that his nephew’s lifeless body had been found in a hand-dug well in an uncompleted building at Kenkase, near Kenyase in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti Region.



Policemen who proceeded to the scene met the partially decomposed body of the male adult, quickly informed the district fire and environmental officers for immediate action.



Spot investigation revealed that the deceased was contracted to desilt a hand-dug well mounted in an uncompleted building at Kenkase, near Kenyase.



The police was yet to identify the owner of the building.



Environmental officers however authorized the immediate burial of the victim in the said well “to avoid any disease outbreak”.



Although it was not clear what was documented, the victim’s family welcomed the decision.



The police however say it is working to invite the owner of the said facility for questioning.