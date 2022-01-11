Missing 26-year-old Holland returnee found dead under plantain tree

General News of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Bernard Boateng returned home to spend Christmas with family



Man found dead in Bosomtwe district



Bernard Boateng found dead meters from house he went to visit



A community in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti region was thrown into a state of shock after the slain body of a 26-year-old man identified as Bernard Boateng was found.



The deceased, reported by classfmonline.com as someone who had returned to Ghana from Holland for the Christmas holidays, was found at Aputuogya on Monday, January 10, 2022, after earlier reports that he had gone missing were made a day earlier.



The report added that the Assembly Member for the area, Bright Sefa Boakye Yiadom, confirmed the news, adding that his corpse was found under a plantain tree.



He also said that “the victim's hands and legs were tied with a rope with cuts on the forehead and an ear.”



Bright Yiadom also explained that he believes the deceased’s killers subjected him to severe beatings before killing him.



Additional information indicated that the victim was in the country to spend the holidays with his family at Suame Makro, but had left the house to go visit some friends in the community when he went missing.



“Mr Yiadom said the victim went out to enjoy with his friends at about 8 pm but did not return, so, a search was conducted for his whereabouts.



“The victim was found dead the next morning about 100 meters away from the house he visited at Aputuogya,” the report said.



Investigations have been initiated into the death even as his body has been deposited at a morgue.