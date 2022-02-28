Miss Health Ghana named among Ghana Startup Club 100

Regional News of Monday, 28 February 2022

Source: GNA

Miss Health Ghana, a pageant geared towards empowering beautiful Ghanaian ladies to spearhead the agenda of safeguarding lives and promoting healthy living has been named among the 2021 Ghana Startup Club 100.



The Ghana Start-Up Club 100 (GSClub 100) is also an annual compilation of the top 100 high-impact start-up companies in Ghana who are recognized for their hard work and commitment towards improving people's well-being.



Miss Health Ghana has duly been recognized by the African Network Of Entrepreneurs, collators of the GSClub 100, for their remarkable exploits in the health sector.



The Miss Health Ghana platform through its Chief Executive Officer Madam Gladys Akyere Rockson has made a series of intervention programmes at various health facilities with the donation of health materials, especially to those in need of them.



In 2020, some past Queens of the pageantry namely Ohemaa Agyekum and Priscilla Serwaa Manu embarked on various sensitizations on ways on living health across the country.



The winner of 2021 Miss Health Queen Ms Leticia Yayra Asigbey recently organized a free cervical cancer screening to women in Kumbungu District in the Northern Region.



This is not the first time Miss Health Ghana pageantry have been recognized for their work hard as they were adjudged Best Beauty Pageant at the 2020 Ghana Outstanding Women’s Award.