Miracles Aboagye appointed Executive Secretary of IMCC on Decentralisation

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed New Patriotic Party (NPP) communicator Dennis Miracles Aboagye, as the Executive Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee (IMCC) on Decentralisation.



Before he was appointed the Executive secretary of IMCC, Miracles Aboagye was the Director of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development at the Presidency.



The appointment, according to asaaseradio.com, was to take effect from Monday, August 15, 2022, and will be an additional responsibility to his role at the presidency.



Miracles Aboagye will now be responsible for the day-to-day administrative and management responsibilities of the IMCC, which, among other things, is responsible for ensuring that governance is decentralised to the local level through various reform initiatives.



He will also be responsible for ensuring that the decisions of the committee, which is chaired by President Akufo-Addo, are effectively implemented.



Akufo-Addo appointed Miracles Aboagye as Director of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development at the Presidency in February 2020, where he acted as the presidential special advisor on local government, decentralisation and rural development.



He was also the Municipal Chief Executive for Akuapem North Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region during the first term of President Akufo-Addo.



The report also indicated that Aboagye is a chartered marketer with a postgraduate diploma from the Chartered Institute of Marketing UK and an MBA in Marketing from the Central University Graduate School of Business.



