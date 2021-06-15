Miracle JHS student died from suffocation – Pathologist rules

General News of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

A pathologist at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Dr Ernest K. Adjei, has revealed that the 14-year-old final year student of Miracle Educational Academy Junior High School who is reported to have committed suicide, died unnaturally.



According to a Daily Guide report sighted by GhanaWeb, Dr Ernest. Adjei after conducting an autopsy on the body of Leticia Kyere Pinaman ruled that the student died of asphyxia (suffocation).



The 14-year-old on Monday, May 14, 2021, was found hanging on a rope tied to a ceiling joint at the school's dining hall while her colleagues had met at the school’s auditorium for Bible studies.



According to the school authorities, the last time Pinaman was sighted before her body was discovered was when she was leaving the auditorium.



The family of the deceased disputed the theory of suicide when her death was reported and linked the death to foul play, thus called on the police to investigate the matter.



The body of the deceased following the conclusion of the autopsy on Saturday, June 5, 2021, has been released to the family for burial.



She is reported to have left behind a suicide note which amongst other things read: "I am not happy, this world is full of sorrow and pain, I can’t live anymore and I want to die.”