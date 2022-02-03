Miotso: 79-year-old Kingmaker gunned down in suspected contract killing

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Prampram District has witnessed yet another suspected contract killing involving a 79 year-old kingmaker, Daniel Akwetey Okine popularly known as Igwe, who was gunned down by some unknown assailants at his residence in Miotso.



The latest incident which comes barely two months after the killing of the Kley Tsokunya Family Head in Prampram, who was also killed during a meeting at dawn has left many residents in fear.



According to reports, the armed men who broke into the room of the late Kingmaker, after destroying the door with the aid of a concrete slab, fired several shots into the abdomen and chest of the deceased.



Some sources from the family of the late Okine revealed that the latter was killed over a land dispute case which a judgement was scheduled to be passed later today, 2nd February, 2022 by an Accra High Court.



A brother to the deceased, Theophilus Botchwey who also survived a similar attack in 2020 said the growing rate of contract killings in the Miotso Community should be blamed on the Judiciary for their failure to incarcerate suspects arrested in connection to previous killings.



He said his senior brother, the late Emmanuel Botchwey who was also killed in similar fashion in 2016 by suspected gun men, is yet to get justice.



He warned the failure of the police and the court to deal with the growing rate of contract killing in the area may lead to reprisal attacks, since “persons behind these killings are known”.



Some family members who had gathered at the residence of the murdered kingmaker could not hide their frustrations over the growing rate of contract killings in the area.



Some family members who spoke to Atinka News said aside living in fear, they also want justice for their murdered family.



Meanwhile, Wednesday’s killing brings to 8 the number of contract killing cases relating to chieftaincy and land disputes, with that of the Kley Tsokunya Family Head murder case yet to be resolved.

In a related development, the Tema Regional Police Command has begun investigations into the matter.