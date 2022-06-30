Minority will oppose all loan agreements except those for special purposes – Mahama

General News of Thursday, 30 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mahama slams NPP for destroying Ghana with excessive borrowing



Mahama assures that NDC will work to salvage the economy



Minority to vote against US$1 billion syndicated loan from foreign banks



Former President John Dramani Mahama has said that the Minority in Parliament will not approve any loan agreement tabled in the House unless it is for special purposes.



He said the huge amount of monies borrowed by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government is destroying the country, adding that the National Democratic Party (NDC) will not take part in any action that will lead to the destruction of the country.



“We wish to serve notice that the NDC in Parliament will not support any further non-concessionary borrowing or loans that are not project specific with clear and ubiquitous terms of the benefits to our nation.



"We will not partake in the destruction of the Ghanaian economy, which this government appears so bent on doing,” he said at the Think Progress Ghana Launch in Accra.



Mahama reiterated that this government has failed to prioritise its needs which has led to lack of adequate funds for the important needs of the country despite having borrowed so much.



“The real problem with our economy is not that we do not have enough money to spend on priority needs requiring more borrowing, but it is that we have borrowed too much and a chunk of our revenues is going into servicing debts, leaving very little for anything else.



"The solution to the problem lies in taking the bold steps to restructure our debts and get some relief from pumping far too much revenue into debt servicing on an annual basis and channelling the money into the serving priority areas that will benefit our people directly,” he said.



Mahama served notice that the NDC will not support the US$1 billion syndicated loan agreement government is seeking from foreign banks.



He believes the governing New Patriotic Party has collateralized most of the country’s revenue streams which has placed the economy in a difficult position.



Mahama added that collateralization of the gold royalties, i.e. the Agyapa Royalties transaction, is also a decision that cannot be supported by Minority lawmakers.







IB/SARA