Minority will not support E-levy in its current form, nature – Haruna

Politics of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Minority Leader in Parliament has insisted that his side in the House will not support the E-levy in its current form.



Speaking on the New Day show with Johnnie Hughes on TV3 Tuesday, January 25, the Member of Parliament for Tamale South said “The NDC Parliamentary caucus that I lead, the Minority of 137 will simply not support the E-levy in its current form, nature, and character.”



Meanwhile, Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, has said that the concerns raised against the rate for the E-levy proposal should be addressed.



He also called for an assessment of the arguments for and against the proposal then adopt and present to the nation refined and compelling E-levy proposals that the good people of Ghana cannot reject.



Addressing a capacity-building workshop organized for the Majority Caucus in Parliament and some Ministers of State, the Effutu lawmaker said “Out of the many unfounded claims against the proposed E-levy there are nonetheless some legitimate concerns that we must work hard to address.



“I believe the proposed rate and concerns about waste in our public finance system are examples that, thus we must resolve necessary and thoroughly assess the concrete arguments for and against the E-levy and then adopt and present to the nation refined and compelling E-levy proposals that the good people of Ghana cannot reject.”



Minority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu claimed the controversial E-Levy had already been approved by Parliament.



According to the Suame Member of Parliament (MP), what is outstanding of the E-Levy is for Parliament to give it legislative backing.



His comments come on the back of threats by the minority side of the house that they will oppose the E-Levy, a tax policy they describe as being ‘draconian’ and ‘insensitive’.



The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs said the question of approval for the E-Levy has long been answered when Parliament took certain actions.



“The difficulty for me is when people are kicking against the e-levy when you know that in the adoption of the motion to approve the budget which contains the e-levy as a policy, we approved of that so it means that the first step has already been mounted.



The receivables of the e-levy have been factored into the various estimates approved for all the sectors. That is the second thing we did. Thirdly, we encapsulated everything into the appropriations bill and passed it unanimously”, he explained.