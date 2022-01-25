Minority will 'forever oppose' E-levy- Jinapor

General News of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Yapei Gushegu and Former Deputy Energy Minister under the Mahama -led NDC administration, John Jinapor, has stated that the Minority Caucus in Parliament will forever oppose the newly introduced e-levy.



According to him, the country is just not ready for the new tax .



Mr. Jinapor said, instead of the government promoting e-transaction “in these difficult times” of Covid, it rather wants to kill people’s businesses.



Mr Jinapor was speaking at the NDC’s Townhall Meeting at KNUST in the Oforikrom Municipality of the Ashanti Region.



Comparing Ghana’s E-levy to some other African countries, he said, “Cote D’Ivoire charges 0.50%, Kenya charges 10%, Tanzania charges 10%, while Zimbabwe charges 0.50%,” all on the fees charged by their Telcos, questioning why this Ghanaian government is charging the sender 1.75% and not on the fees charged by the Telcos.



“We will strongly oppose the E-levy today, tomorrow and everyday and we are fighting for the ordinary Ghanaian, the market men and women, and all. John Jinapor,” charged.