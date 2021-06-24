Minority walks out of debate on four deputy ministerial nominees

xxxxxxxxxxx of Thursday, 24 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Minority in Parliament has staged a walkout over a debate to approve or not four deputy ministerial nominees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The caucus had hinted of boycotting debate on the approval of the four because its members were not present during their vetting by the Appointments Committee.



They were said to have been vetted on Friday, June 11, a day set aside for all Members of Parliament to help in the nationwide planting of trees dubbed Green Ghana Day.



The Minority’s strong case to have the four deputy ministers-designate re-vetted was ignored on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, June 23, prompting the walkout.

The four deputy ministerial nominees are Techiman South MP Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, for Local Government and Rural Development, Lariba Zuweira Abudu, for Gender, Children and Special Protection, Amidu Issahaku Chinnia, for Sanitation and Water Resources, and Diana Asonaba Dapaah, for the Justice.