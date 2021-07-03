Minority walkout: Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu got it wrong – MP

General News of Saturday, 3 July 2021

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, MP for South Dayi, has stated that, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was wrong when he says the Speaker of Parliament should have consulted the leadership of the House before directing MPs to go and plant trees on June 11, 2021.



According to him, the MPs were given incentives to go to their constituencies for the national exercise.



The Minority MPs staged a walkout on Wednesday when four Deputy Ministers designate were to be approved by Parliament.



They explained that, their members on the Appointments Committee did not take part in the vetting of the nominees because the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin had declared “no-sitting day” due to the national tree-planting exercise.



The Majority MPs, however, went ahead with the approval of the Ministers.



Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu in reaction stated that, it was important for the Right Honourable Speaker, Alban Bagbin to consult leadership before giving such directives as ordering all MPs to go tree-planting and declare June 11 a no-sitting day.



Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor explained on Joy News that, the Speakers directive on that day implies that no vetting sessions should be held.



He argues, “He [the Majority Leader] has been teaching us that we are bound by the collective decisions of the House. The Majority Leader was bereaved and was absent on the day. In his stead, it was the Deputy Majority Leader, Afenyo Markin, who handled business.



Every decision the Speaker took was not in his singular capacity – but in consultation with leadership. He did not take it alone. The majority Leader got it wrong! In his absence, it didn’t mean that the Speaker did not consult.”