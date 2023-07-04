Minority vows to suspend parliamentary business anytime Gyakye Quayson appears before court

General News of Tuesday, 4 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minority in Parliament has said they will not be participating in parliamentary business whenever their colleague, James Gyakye Quayson, appears before the court in his ongoing criminal trial.



The Minority leader in the House, Cassiel Ato Forson, said this in his address during the swearing-in of the Assin Member of Parliament.



Commending Gyakye Quayson for his courage and persistence in the face of trial, Ato Forson highlighted the biblical verse from Deuteronomy 31:6, urging him to find solace in the knowledge that he is not alone in his journey.



“I must commend our college Mr Quayson for his courage and his resilient. He has been braved in the face of prosecution. I am aware today he is due to appear in court to defend the charges against him.



“My message to him is to take solace in the good book in Deuteronomy 31:6 which says, do not be afraid or terrified because of them, the Lord you God goes with you. He will never leave you nor forsake you,” he said.



To demonstrate their unwavering support, the minority leader unequivocally declared that the entire minority caucus would accompany Gyakye Quayson to court every time he is to appear in court including today.



Furthermore, he announced their intention to abstain from parliamentary proceedings during Quayson's court hearings,



“I wish to serve notice that the entire minority group will accompany our colleague to court today and any day that he is to appear in court.



“We are salinizing with our colleague, and we will not participate in the business of the house any time our colleague is in court, and we will be redrawing from the chamber after this ceremony if the court processes indeed happen today,” he added.



James Gyakye Quayson was sworn in as the Member of Parliament for Assin North after securing an overwhelming victory in the recently concluded by-election.



Despite the legal case hanging over him, The Assin North MP received immense support from his party members, who believe in his innocence and are determined to stand by him throughout the legal process.



NW/OGB







Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb





You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:



