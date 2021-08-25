Minority to summon Dan Botwe over Akufo-Addo’s continuous delay in appointing MMDCEs

Politics of Wednesday, 25 August 2021

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's delay in nominating Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) for his second term has prompted the Minority in Parliament to summon the Minister for Local Government and Regional Reorganization, Mr Dan Botwe.



The NDC believe that the delay is hindering development at the local government level.



The Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo and Ranking Member on the Local Government and Rural Development Committee of Parliament, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, explained that this is the first time such a delay in the appointment of MMDCES has occurred in the country.



According to Nii Lante Vanderpuiye, Mr Dan Botwe would be invited to answer why the president has delayed releasing the list of MMDCEs.



“We are waiting if, by the time Parliament reconvenes, the list has not been given, we are going to summon the Minister for Local Government and Regional Reorganisation to answer and tell us why this undue delay is happening.



“This has never happened in the history of this country. If this is his [President Akufo-Addo’s] first term, we would have given him that benefit of the doubt but the President has no excuse for this in his second term,” the Odododiodoo MP said on Citi News.



Many have criticized the government for holding on to the appointment of new MMDCEs eight months into his second administration.



Article 243 (1) of the 1992 Constitution states that the president has sole authority over these nominations.



