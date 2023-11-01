Minority threatens to resist 2024 budget if it visits hardship on individuals, businesses

General News of Wednesday, 1 November 2023

The Minority in Parliament has served notice of resistance against the 2024 budget if the government fails to prioritize the interest of the masses and businesses.



Addressing MPs after resumption from the break, Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson stated his side is tired of seeing young people dump their country of birth to make the perilous journey to seek for greener pastures abroad.



Dr. Forson further disclosed his side will present a motion to demand a Parliamentary enquiry into the Akosombo Dam Spillage disaster.



“Let me use this opportunity to assure the people of Ghana that we in the Minority caucus will scrutinize the upcoming budget and the economic policy of the government with an eagle eye. Mr. Speaker, the prevailing economic conditions have already made it very difficult for the ordinary Ghanaian and businesses.



“Therefore, we cannot be a party to any policy which makes things more unbearable, in fact miserable for the ordinary Ghanaian. Mr. Speaker let me be blunt here that the budget statement will encounter resistance if it does not prioritize the needs of the people and businesses,” Dr. Ato Forson stated.



On his part the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu assured government will tell the public nothing but the truth in the 2024 budget.