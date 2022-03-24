Minority threatens picketing at KIA over COVID-19 testing

General News of Thursday, 24 March 2022

The Minority in Parliament has hinted at a planned demonstration and picketing at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra if the government does not make the COVID-19 test free.



According to the Minority, they will not stop at anything until testing is free for Ghanaians at the airport.



“Inasmuch as I welcome this development it is inadequate. We want to see a complete reversal; a complete rollback,” the Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa told Citifm.



He continued “We want to serve notice that if by next week, the government does not reverse the fees. We are going to talk. Series of actions including public action, public manifestation and picketing at the airport until that fleecing going on at the airport is reversed.”



Meanwhile, the government has announced plans to cancel the mandatory PCR tests for vaccinated passengers at KIA, according to a document in possession of Starr News.



The document details a number of restrictions government intends to ease including reopening of land borders and corresponding measures to curb spread of Covid-19.



This follows the 3-day cabinet retreat where President Akufo-Addo approved such moves as mitigation measures for the economic hardship in the country.



Currently, the point of entry allows only fully vaccinated passengers entry into the country. Such passengers undergo 72-hour PCR Test and Antigen test on arrival at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).



Citizens and foreign residents in Ghana who are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated currently, are given waivers by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to allow them entry into the county through the KIA. Such passengers undergo a 72-hour PCR Test and Antigen test on arrival and are offered vaccination.



However, the document proposed that a “Fully vaccinated travellers would not need PCR and Antigen Tests from the country of embarkation to allow them entry into the country through the KIA.



“Citizens and foreign residents in Ghana not fully vaccinated would need to do a prior arrival 48-hour PCR Test, Antigen test on arrival and will be offered vaccination at the KIA.”