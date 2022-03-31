Minority should be commended for 'bravely' fighting against E-Levy – Mahama Ayariga

Politics of Thursday, 31 March 2022

Bawku Central Member of Parliament, Mahama Ayariga, has stated that the minority caucus in parliament should be commended for its efforts in stopping the passage of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy).



According to the MP (Member of Parliament), the minority caucus cannot be blamed now that E-Levy the bill has been passed, subject to a Supreme Court ruling, because it did all it could to prevent it from being passed.



Ayariga, who made these remarks in a Joy News interview monitored by GhanaWeb, also indicated that minority could not stop the passage of the levy because their numbers have been reduced by the absence of Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson, who has an injunction against him holding himself as an MP.



“If any group should be commended for putting up the most tactical of fights against E-Levy it is the minority. The fact that we even fought it to this stage is highly commendable. Because the majority is 138, they and their ally (the independent member), we are 137, under any circumstance, there are supposed to win any vote that is a simple majority vote, under any circumstance.



“How is it that for how many months now? For close to 5 months they have not been able to vote and win. We didn’t say we were going to fight till infinite … we said we were going to fight as long as we could fight, and what did they do? They went to the High Court, went to the Court of Appeal, we to the Supreme Court and got the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal to incapacitate us by taking one of us out,” he said.



He added, “So, how can we now be blamed for losing out because one of us is out. So, I think that we should be commended for having bravely fought it. Yesterday we could not result to fisticuffs again because it was widely condemned by everybody (when it happened previously).”



Ayariga further stated that he expects the Supreme Court to rule on a case filed to overturn the passage of the E-Levy Bill as soon as possible.



Ayariga and two other National Democratic Congress MPs, Haruna Iddrisu and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa filed a suit at the Supreme Court, asking the court to declare the approval of the levy null and void.



