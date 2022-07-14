Minority shoots down one-billion-dollar loan despite IMF plea

General News of Thursday, 14 July 2022

IMF advises Parliament to approve a $1bn loan



Minority advises govt to pull brakes on $1bn syndicated loan agreement



Parliament does not take instruction from our foreign partners, we take advice, Minority



The Minority has shot down the approval of a 1 billion dollar syndicated loan at the committee meeting despite IMF advice that it should be approved to prevent the economy from grinding to a halt.



According to the Ranking Member of the Finance Committee, Ato Forson, their decision was due to the fact that some concerns including defects in the document raised by the minority with regards to the loan have not been addressed.



He insists that until the right things are done, the minority side will not approve the one billion dollar syndicated loan despite the IMF plea.



Speaking in an interview, he said, “…we met as a committee for us to consider and approve two tranches of loans. We have considered them in good fate but we have lingering concerns. First of all, we believe that the document before us has some fundamental defects because what is in the memorandum to parliament and what is in the loan agreement have some difference in the sense that in one breath, we were called upon to approve a loan of 750 million dollars but what is in the agreement has two trenches, tranche A and tranche b, one is in dollars and one in euros. So that will mean that parliament would have to amend what was brought to us.”



When asked why they ignored the advice of the IMF, he said they only take advice from foreign partners and not instructions.



“Parliament does not take instructions from our foreign partners, we take advice from them, advice can either be accepted or rejected it depends on the circumstances on the day,” Ato Forson added.



