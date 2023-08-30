Minority’s resolve to push BoG boss out is non-negotiable – Zanetor

General News of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

The Member of Parliament for Korle Klotey constituency, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has served a strong notice that the Minority in Parliament will continue to lead Ghanaians to hold the government to account to promote good governance.



According to Dr. Agyeman-Rawlings, Ghanaians are tired of the reckless attitude of some persons occupying some positions in the Akufo-Addo administration, particularly the Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison, under whose watch the Central Bank incurred about GHS 60.8 billion losses in 2022.



In addition to that the Bank of Ghana has allocated $250 million for the construction of a new headquarters, a move that has sparked public outcry at a time the country’s economy has declined.



Speaking on Dwaboase on TV XYZ, the MP argued that the explanation given by the governor, Dr Ernest Addison about the losses the Bank incurred did not make sense and that is the reason the Minority wants him and his deputies out of office.



The Minority has planned to march to the BoG headquarters in protest of what the group terms as gross recklessness led by Dr Addison.



Asked what the Minority would have achieved with the protest dubbed #OccupyBoG, the MP said the losses had not happened before and the group would have made its case clear with the march.



“There is no business as usual; what has happened has not happened before. As the leader in a particular place, when that place goes wrong, the dignified thing to do is to step down,” she stated.



According to her if even Dr Addison refuses to resign, posterity will judge them and the world will know they didn’t superintendent over wrongdoing.



Meanwhile, Dr Ernest Addison has dismissed claims that the Central Bank breached procurement laws in pursuit of the construction of the edifice.