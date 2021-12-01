Minority’s rejection of 2022 budget just drama, they worked with Majority to approve it - EFL

Politics of Wednesday, 1 December 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Economic Fighters League (EFL) is alleging that the Minority in Parliament has combined with the Majority to impose the controversial 2022 budget on Ghanaians.



Addressing the press on Wednesday, November 30, 2021, in Accra, Fighter General of the EFL, Ernesto Yeboah, described the situation in Parliament over the policy document as a mere strategy by both sides of the House.



He said the rejection of the budget and reversal of the same are all theatrics meant to deceive Ghanaians.



He opined although the Minority has expressed their disapproval of the budget, their act is not genuine and only meant to save face.



“Can you imagine that this NDC opposition has passed the Agyapa deal? Agyapa of all arrangement, they’ve passed it so let nobody be deceived.”



“I listened to the Member of Parliament [for North Tongu], Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa this morning and when he was asked why they decided to stay away from the Chamber, he said it was a strategic decision. Yes, It was a strategic decision to scratch their back because they [Majority] scratched your [Minority] back; a strategic decision against the people of Ghana,” he said.



He added, “that whole explanation is just a ruse to blindfold the people of Ghana into accepting the NDC’s compromised position. They have failed us, they stabbed us in the back and that’s precisely what they did.”



Meanwhile, he has disclosed that the EFL would launch an initiative for them to participate in the 2024 general elections to provide better alternatives for the citizenry.



“The Economic Fighters League will offer a platform for those Ghanaians who are of integrity and substance to contest the elections in 2024.”



“We aim to fight the battle to rescue the country on two fronts; from the inside and from the outside, presenting principled, honest, competent, progressive men and women with high integrity to replace the bunch of corrupt, incompetent, self-seeking individuals we have in Parliament and have since remained in Parliament since 1992.”