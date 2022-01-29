Minority’s opposition of E-Levy purely political, not in the interest of Ghana – Akufo-Addo’s lawyer

General News of Saturday, 29 January 2022

A legal advisor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Kow Essuman, has claimed that the stiff opposition to the Electronic Levy (E-Levy) by the Minority in Parliament is only being done on political basis.



He said that he would have expected that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs would have been doing that in the interest of Ghanaians but that is not so.



“The sad thing about the vigorous opposition to the e-levy by the Minority is that it is purely POLITICAL and not in the interest of Ghana or ordinary Ghanaians,” he said in a tweet.



The president's counsel further stated that it is surprising that after the several consultations that have been held on the controversial E-Levy, between the government, MPs on the Majority side, and the Minority, the latter is bent on opposing it.



“After all these consultations and reduction in the rate, they are still opposed to it?” he wrote.



In the latest update on the E-Levy, the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, announced that the initially proposed rate of 1.75 percent has been reduced to 1.5 percent.



The minister came to this decision after meeting with the leadership of the Minority Caucus as part of consultations to ensure that both parties come to an agreement on the levy on Friday, January 28, 2022.



