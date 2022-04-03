Minority’s decision to walk out during the passage of E-Levy was a failed gamble - Samoa Addo

Politics of Sunday, 3 April 2022
Private legal practitioner and member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Nii Kpakpo Samoa Addo, has said that the decision of the minority caucus in Parliament to stage a walkout during the passage of the E-Levy bill was a failed gamble.
According to Samoa Addo, the minority decided on the spur of the moment but they should have stayed in the house a bit longer.
“I think that it is probable for the symbolic effect, latter on thinking through, I sure they have regretted doing the boycott. It was a gamble that just didn’t pay off. I think it was probably a miscalculation and having miscalculated they felt they’ll go to court. Maybe they’ll call on witnesses and the court accepts witnesses,” the lawyer said in an Asaase radio interview monitored by GhanaWeb.
He further indicated that the minority caucus cannot undo the passage of the bill, saying “so, what I think probably the party could be looking for now is the reaction of Ghanaians towards this particular bill. I think that is where politically we should be looking at… every day is a learning curve, you learn each day, next time I think that they wouldn’t take that decision.”
Meanwhile, Bolgatanga East MP, Dr Dominic Ayine, has disclosed that the decision by the minority to walk out of parliament during the passage of the E-Levey Bill was a suggestion of MP for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga.
According to Dr Ayine, Ayariga's strategy was a tactical move that was aimed at depriving the majority of the numbers needed for a quorum, and he endorsed that position because it reflected the true position of the Supreme Court decision in Justice Abdullai and Attorney general case.