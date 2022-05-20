Minority’s E-Levy suit before Supreme Court premature – Afenyo-Markin

General News of Friday, 20 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minority MPs in court over E-Levy passage



Rollout of tax handle started on May 1



E-Levy was introduced in 2022 budget statement



Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, has described as 'premature,' a case brought before the Supreme Court over the passage of the Electronic Transfer Act, 2022 (Act 1075).



According to the Member of Parliament for Effutu Constituency, the three opposition MPs who filed the case in the apex court could have used internal legislative mechanisms to raise their concerns.



“The said suit in Court was rather premature. They could have used our internal legislative mechanisms to get a solution,” Afenyo Markin said in an interview with Citi News as Parliament prepares to resume sitting after recess come May 24.



He, however, acknowledged that the judicial route was a legal option and that the MPs had resorted to commending the trio for exhibiting “political maturity…by using the court system”.



The Minority MPs in court are led by Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, the two others being; Bawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga and North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.



They are questioning the legality of processes leading to the passage of the E-Levy by Parliament in late March.



The apex court in its first hearing (May 4) of the case declined unanimously petitioners' request to injunct the rollout of the levy which started on May 1.



Citing injury to the economy, the court asked that the rollout continues but that the main implementing agency, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), keep up-to-date records in case the substantive case goes in favour of the petitioners, to enable a full refund to payees.



The court has yet to start hearing the substantive case.