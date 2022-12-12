Minority’s Censure Motion against Ofori-Atta lacked merit – Citizen Ato Dadzie

Politics of Monday, 12 December 2022

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

General Secretary of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), Citizen Ato Dadzie, has dug at the Minority in Parliament following the motion for a vote of censure against the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.



According to him, the motion was brought to Parliament without proper evidence; hence, it is a partisan approach to shame the Finance Minister.



He further stressed that it would be very difficult for the minority to prove the charges levelled against Ken Ofori Atta.



Describing the motion as deceptive, he said the move was aimed at embarrassing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and making his government unpopular; hence, the minority must help in finding permanent solutions to Ghana's declining economy.



"The motion of censure lacks merit and it will be very difficult for the minority to prove with proper evidence the charges against Ken Ofori Atta. The Minority is just trying to bring the President and his entire Cabinet down," Citizen Ato Dadzie told Accra-based Original TV.



Ken Ofori Atta was accused of gross mismanagement of the economy, and conflict of interest, among others.



Background



The vote of censure filed by the minority against the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has failed.



This is because only 136 legislators on the minority side voted on Thursday to demand the removal of Mr. Ofori-Atta, thus falling short of the two-thirds constitutional requirement for the motion to pass through.



The proponents of the motion needed the votes of 183 legislators to have the motion passed against Mr. Ofori-Atta.



Prior to the vote, the New Patriotic Party MPs staged a walkout and decided not to support the motion of their colleagues from the opposition side of the House.