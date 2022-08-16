Minority obstructing government business for political gains - Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Politics of Tuesday, 16 August 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs is accusing the Minority of deliberately obstructing and frustrating government business in the House to score political points.



According to Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who doubles as the Majority Leader in parliament, their colleagues on the Minority side sometimes conduct themselves as if government matters do not matter.



Speaking in an interview on Otec FM's afternoon political talk show dubbed ‘Dwaberem’ on Monday, August 15, 2022, the Suame legislature urged members from both sides of the House to work together and place the interest of Ghanaians first and help the government achieve its target.



“We are ready to build consensus, but our friends on the other side want to frustrate the government, and there is demonstrable evidence to show that they have an intention to obstruct the government; democracy is the contestation of ideas and not confrontations," he told the host.



He maintained that Ghanaians voted for the current MPs for them to work together, and as legislators, they cannot do anything aside from what Ghanaians want.



He urged members from both sides of the House to consider the interest of Ghanaians and help the government achieve its target.