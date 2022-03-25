Minority notifies Police on picketing at KIA over COVID-19 test

General News of Friday, 25 March 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Minority in Parliament has notified the Accra Regional Police command of their impending demonstrations and picketing at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra if the government does not make COVID-19 test free.



In the notice, the Minority added that the protest is also against what they described as the continuous illegal unconscionable and extortionist COVID-19 antigen testing at KIA.



They said the series of protests and picketing will start from 30th March 2022 and they will converge at the precincts of the Airport from 2pm to 6pm each day.



“It is our firm determination to sustain these mass picketing actions until such a time that the Akufo-Addo-led government curtails the illegal, unconscionable and extortionist COVID-19 antigen testing conducted by the iffy Frontiers Healthcare Services Ltd,” a portion of the letter explained.



The letter is signed by three members of Parliament namely Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Kwame Agbodza and Kwabena Mintah Akandoh.