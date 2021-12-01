Minority moves motion to overturn approval of budget

Politics of Wednesday, 1 December 2021

The minority caucus in parliament has moved a motion to overturn Tuesday's budget approval by all majority Members of parliament.



Leader of the Minority, Haruna Iddrisu in moving the motion said it is of utmost importance.



Citing Article 104 (1) of the Constitution and Order 109(1) of the Standing Orders of Parliament, the Tamale Central MP said the first deputy speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu, erred by adding himself to the majority MPs numbers.



Article 104 (1) states, “Except as otherwise provided in this Constitution, matters in Parliament shall be determined by the votes of the majority of members present and voting, with at least half of all the members of Parliament present” while Order 109(1) of the Standing Orders of Parliament buttresses it by stating that “No Question for decision in the House shall be proposed for determination unless there are present in the House not less than one-half of all the Members of the House, and, except otherwise provided in the Constitution, the Question proposed shall be determined by the majority of the votes of the Members present and voting.”



The minority, through Bawku MP, Mahama Ayariga contend that once the first deputy speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu, assumed the role of Speaker hecould not have been part of MPs present to form a quorum.



He says "the one presiding shall not be part of 'all members of parliament".



Meanwhile, Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Sarfo, while responding to the argument made by the minority said their arguments would amount to discrimination.