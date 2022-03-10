Minority hints at 'challenging' Supreme Court verdict on voting rights of Deputy Speakers

General News of Thursday, 10 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Majority group in Parliament welcome Supreme Court ruling



Joe Wise describes ruling as 'refreshing'



Minority vow to resist attempt by Deputy Speakers to vote



The Minority Caucus in Parliament has hinted at plans to seek a review on the landmark ruling by the Supreme court which grants Deputy Speakers voting rights when presiding.



The Supreme Court on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, delivered a ruling indicating that Deputy Speakers have the right to vote while presiding and also form part of the quorum for decision making.



Reacting to the development in an interview on Accra-based Joy FM, Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka expressed disappointment at the turn of events.



He said the minority will explore all other legal options available including seeking a review of the verdict. This he says is attributable to the several inconsistencies identified in the Supreme Court ruling.



“We are very disappointed and we think that justice has not been truly served and obviously we will use every legitimate means possible and this includes calling for review.



“We know we have within one month to review that and we will definitely do that because, you see, I see inconsistency in the ruling itself. They say that in 102 where it says that quorum excludes the one presiding…that one they agree.



“At the time that they agree that 102 excludes the one presiding including the First Deputy or Second Deputy or any member or Speaker, they agree, (at) that time is the sit-in speaker no longer a Member of Parliament? He is still a Member of Parliament but they agree that the Constitution is explicit.



“But where they disagree is 104 where it talks about ‘present and voting’…can you be present and not be counted but vote? We see that as serious inconsistency,” Mr. Muntaka Mubarak stated.



It is unclear when the minority will file the review application however the Majority Group has been full of praise for the Supreme Court.



First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu, who counted himself as the 138th MP to form a quorum and in time past attempted to vote has welcomed the decision by the apex court describing it as refreshing.



He mentioned that the ruling finally buries all ambiguity on whether a presiding Deputy Speaker can vote of not.