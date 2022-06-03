Minority fumes over additional GHC25m seed capital released for national cathedral

General News of Friday, 3 June 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Minority in Parliament is demanding answers from Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta for releasing GHC25 million cedis to the National Cathedral Secretariat as additional seed money.



The NDC MPs are questioning the basis for the release since no such allocation was made in the 2022 budget approved by parliament adding the move is a grand deception.



Addressing the media Minority spokesperson on Foreign Affair, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa accused the Akufo-Addo administration of misplaced priorities given the state’s inability to meet many essential financial needs.



“God will not be pleased that first of all, you are building a Cathedral based on lies not on truth not on sincerity. You tell us it’s a personal pledge you are not going to use the government’s resources and yet you are using the government’s resources.



“Then in terms of priority, the God Lord that we serve who is very compassionate will not be pleased and happy with the government of Ghana led by Akufo-Addo,” Mr. Ablakwa noted.



The MP said he cannot fathom “that in the face of all these excruciating hardships, hunger,” the government is diverting the nation’s unavailable resources.



Mr. Okudzetu mentioned the financial challenges such as nonpayment of allowances for NABCO beneficiaries, NSS personnel, and School feeding program among others.



The North Tongu MP revealed three urgent questions have been filed to summon the Finance Minister over the matter which he alleged is shrouded in shadiness, corruption and deception.