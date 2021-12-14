Minority fumes over GHC32m spent on conferences even under COVID

Politics of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Minority in Parliament has indicated that it will not let its guards down in probing government’s expenditure with particular reference to COVID-19.



Speaking to Starr News’ Parliamentary Correspondent, Ibrahim Alhassan, the Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak reiterated that his side would get involved in every proceeding in the House and “will hold their (Majority) legs close to the fire to make sure that everything is accounted for, every pesewa that was approved in 2021.”



According to him, the Minority Caucus will make sure that Ghanaians know how the nation’s scarce resources are being used by this administration.



“I can tell you this, a lot of these Ministries are sweating, I mean if people can choose to spend Ghc32million on conferences during COVID, you have to provide details. And if one particular office can spend 1billion, we need details and they are sweating already,” he disclosed.



“We do not want these things to stand uncontested and exhaustive because if you allow it to stay, it becomes part of rules of the House. We want to be sure that all avenues would be exhausted then we are certain that this is what we want to be part of the proceeding of the House. Remember, I have always said the House is by three things, the Standing Orders, the Constitution and our practice,” he added.



The Asawase Member of Parliament further stated that oversight responsibility has always been done by the opposition and they as Minority would not relent on that.



“Our concentration is to do our bid and our bid is that we are holding the government to account for its stewardship. We are saying that we will not allow you to waste our resources, resources that have been given to you. You must account for it properly. If you want to do anything use the right procedure,” he added.