Minority files motion for full-scale inquiry into National Cathedral project

The minority caucus of Parliament has filed a motion for a full-scale inquiry into allegations of corruption surrounding the construction of the National Cathedral of Ghana (NEG).



The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, who disclosed this, said that the probe is needed to get to the bottom of acts of corruption that the minority caucus and other Ghanaians have alleged with regards to the project.



Speaking in an interview on JoyNews, the MP alleged that the government had engaged in an “avalanche of putrefying rots and illegalities” in the construction of the National Cathedral Project for which they must be held accountable.



“I can confirm this evening that we are filing a motion. Remember that earlier; we had filed three urgent questions…we decided that we will have a full-scale parliamentary probe and so we have filed that motion now waiting for the verdict of the Honourable Speaker,” he said.



Also, the MP urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to speak out about the happenings on the project and apologise to Ghanaians, particularly, the clergymen involved in the project whose names are being dragged through the mud.



“He [President Akufo-Addo] must now come out from hiding and address the nation, admit to all the errors, apologise to the nation and all these eminent priests and the Christian community he has misled.



“And he should start taking steps, walk back and be truthful and sincere and put out the real objectives that he intends for the Ghanaian people should pay for this project,” he added.



The North Tongu MP has been championing suggestions of alleged infractions and acts of corruption on the back of the ongoing National Cathedral project.



In his latest, Ablakwa alleged that the architect for the National Cathedral was paid an additional amount of money for the design he worked on for the Bible Museum and Biblical Gardens as part of the project.



According to Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Sir John Adjaye was given 12.5% for the architecture of the National Cathedral and an additional amount which he failed to mention.



In a tweet shared on June 20, 2022, Ablakwa added that the extra amount of money given to Sir Adjaye was part of the US$25million seed money released by the government.



He also previously stated that the government has used over GH₵ 200 million for the National Cathedral Project without the approval of Parliament.



