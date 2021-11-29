Minority details itinerary for next parliamentary sitting

Politics of Monday, 29 November 2021

The Minority caucus has outlined what it expects to happen at the highly anticipated parliamentary sitting tomorrow Tuesday, November 30, 2021.



In a social media post, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram who is also a member of the minority, Sam Nartey George, indicated that his side expects the majority to enter an application to spend on account or present a new budget that captures their demands.



“Tomorrow [Tuesday November 30, 2021], Parliament would continue its business as usual as we await either an application to spend on account or notice of a new budget that adequately addresses the issues we raised,” he said in a tweet on Monday, November 29, 2021.





