Minority demands probe into work of Frontiers Healthcare, lists several breaches

The Minority in Parliament is set to move a motion for a bi-partisan Parliamentary inquiry into the award of a contract to Frontiers Healthcare Services Limited for coronavirus testing at the Kotoka International Airport by the government.



The Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah a fortnight ago told Parliament Frontiers has so far made $16million from coronavirus testing at the Airport.



The Minority addressing the media on Thursday morning alleged many breaches of Ghana’s laws necessitating investigations.



According to Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, formal notice has been given to the Speaker for consideration.



“We’re concerned about the government not being sensitive to the plight of poor Ghanaians who may be returning home to the country as a result of job losses because of COVID only to be charged for COVID only to benefit a private player and not the republic. We are concerned about it and we think that we probe further into this matter. This transaction was characterized by the Nana Addo-led government lack of transparency and accountability. When you ask them they say COVID, emergency, so under emergency our procurement laws must standstill, is that the case?"



“The Procurement Law, our Health Institutions and Facilities Act and the Fees and Charges Act have all been breached. We’re not a lawless country, we are a country governed by law and simply our procurement laws must be respected. So we’ve filed a motion we pray that the Speaker admits the motion. We’ll call for a bi-partisan probe into the matter, the report if it’s revealing we’ll call for heads to roll on this matter without any hesitation, Haruna Iddrisu added."