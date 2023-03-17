Minority demands probe into Frimpong-Boateng’s Jubilee House galamsey allegation

General News of Friday, 17 March 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Minority in Parliament is demanding an immediate investigation into revelation by former Environment Minister Prof. Frimpong Boateng that some government officials at the Presidency are involved in illegal mining popularly known as galamsey.



The former minister who failed to make it into President Akufo-Addo’s second term has in an interview disclosed he was ousted by NPP bigwigs so they could have a field day in doing galamsey.



Addressing the media, ranking member for Committee on Lands and Natural Resources, Dr. Rashid Pelpuo described government galamsey fight as a pretence.



“We wish to call on the government to investigate the allegation made by the former Minister of Environment. It is also our expectation that the government must desist from joining huge illegal migrants and the many unpatriotic Ghanaians from mining illegally on our lands.



“We know of huge destructive activities around and we know of our rivers being destroyed. We know of bands that are dug with chemicals that cannot be consumed and are inimical to our lives. And we know that in all these the government itself is deeply involved in galamsey activities and the destruction of our land,” the lawmaker stated.



He continued: “We are very sad that at this stage of our lives the government will take the lead among illegals in doing what they are doing. We are doing this press conference to speak the minds of the ordinary Ghanaian who wants apart from everything that they destroyed, his pocket, the economy with huge borrowing they are imposing on him a difficulty he will not be able to solve in the future.”



However, the deputy ranking member of Lands, Alhassan Suhuyini further charged the state not to allow the claims of the former minister go unattended to.