Minority deliberately frustrating and stampeding govt business - NPP MP

Politics of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Kwesimintsim, Mr Prince Armah, alleges that the Minority group is deliberately frustrating government business in the House.



The MP speaking to journalists upon resumption of sitting yesterday, Tuesday, January 25, 2022, called for cool heads to prevail cooperation from both sides for a successful consensus-building on the matter of the E-Levy.



He, however, accused the Minority of frustrating government business.



Per his personal opinion, the Minority wants to stampede and frustrate the government, and there is demonstrable evidence to show that they have an intention to frustrate the government.



The MP expects that having returned from the Christmas break and reflecting over what happened in the House, he is looking forward to parliament where there would be the contestation of ideas and not confrontations.



He urged members from both sides of the House to consider the interest of Ghanaians and help the government achieve its target.



The MP, when asked to confirm his assertions that the Minority was frustrating government business, said: "certainly I think so. I sincerely do. I might be wrong, but this is my personal opinion. I think they are emboldened and strengthened by the numbers they have in the House, and they think they can use their numbers to stampede and frustrate government business. That is my personal belief."



He maintained that Ghanaians voted for the current MP for them to work together, and as legislators, they cannot do anything aside from what Ghanaians want.