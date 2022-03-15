Minority chides Akufo-Addo for ‘diplomatic blunder’

Politics of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Minority in Parliament has expressed disappointment in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the demolition of the Bulgarian embassy in Accra.



The embassy, situated at Kakramadu Road, Plot No. 10, East Cantonments, was pulled down by a private developer despite protests by staff and the Honorary Consul, Nicolaas C.M. van Staalduinen, who is said to have been attacked in his effort to restrain the developer.



Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, addressing journalists in Accra on Tuesday, March 15, expressed shock that such a “diplomatic blunder” has been committed under President Akufo-Addo.



“President Akufo-Addo is our key diplomat and he has a duty to keep our relationship with our foreign friends and neighbors [as] well.



“My understanding is that they have gone to demolish the Bulgarian Embassy in Ghana.



“This is unacceptable! And this can sever ties between Ghana and Bulgarian and its other foreign allies,” he observed.



The situation is said to infringe on the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations 1961.



It comes a few years after a similar demolition created tension between Ghana and Nigeria when parts of the latter’s embassy were encroached upon by a private developer.



The Tamale South Member of Parliament insisted: “We just don’t want to believe that this is happening under the watch of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, [a] former Foreign Minister, former Attorney General, [and] he can’t respect the Vienna Convention on diplomacy?



“We are disappointed.”