Minority calls for public inquiry into COVID-19 expenditure

General News of Thursday, 2 June 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Minority in Parliament has accused President Akufo-Addo of presiding over what they describe as “gargantuan fraud in the spending and disbursement of COVID expenses”.



According to Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority is vindicated by the fact that a leading member of the NPP disclosed publicly to the effect that, COVID Funds were shared with Party Executives.



His comment follows claims that some COVID monies were shared amongst NPP members.



Speaking at a press conference, the Minority Leader said: ”As much as we feel vindicated, we also feel equally scandalised by emerging reports by leading members of the NPP in particular, a leading Vice-Chair called Felicia Tetteh who is publicly reported to have said, that COVID monies were shared amongst party leadership, Constituencies Regional and for my purposes, I add National.”



He said these claims call for an imminent investigation.



“That in fact makes our call for an imminent investigation of the highly anomalous COVID expenditure spending to be probed. We now can understand why a motion by the Minority in Parliament to probe Covid by an institution which should be the most fundamental institution and guardian of the public purse, Parliament, will dismiss the motion even at birth by actors of the New Patriotic Party political administration,” Mr. Iddrisu explained on May 31, 2022.



He added that the Minority will refile a motion for a probe.



“We will renew our position. We will refile a motion for a probe but to the Ghanaian public, these are those who parade that they care and they are protectors of the public purse.”



“We are calling on President Akufo-Addo and reminding him that the 1992 constitution is premised on probity and accountability and that if he has any respect for the values of integrity let him probe COVID and COVID-19 spending across the country.”



