Minority calls for health minister to be sacked, says he’s incompetent

Parliament adopts report on procurement contract for the supply of Sputnik-V vaccine



Sputnik-V health minister must pay for the breaches, Minority



Minority’s attempt to remove Agyeman-Manu from office is in bad fate, Afenyo-Markin



The minority in parliament has filed a motion for a vote of censure against Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu over his role in the procurement of Sputnik-V vaccines.



According to the Ranking Member of the Health Committee, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the minister failed to seek parliamentary approval from the House before purchasing the vaccines.



Speaking on the back of the adoption of a report of the Ad Hoc committee tasked to investigate the procurement contract between the government of the Ghana and Sheik Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum and S.L global for the supply of Sputnik-V Covid-19 vaccines, Mr Akandoh said “For this while we have been on a strong conviction that the president Akufo-Addo would have done the needful, from all indications it looks as though the president hasn’t heard or seen anything.



“Therefore we, as Members of Parliament, especially from the minority side, by Article 82 will come by motion, in fact we have filed a motion and we have gotten the required signatories to pass vote of censure so that probably the minister will be asked to stay away from the ministry because we find him incompetent. Serious indictments were levelled against him per the report.”



Kwabena Mintah Akandoh added that the minority has gathered enough signatories to generate a vote on the fate of Agyeman-Manu as health Minister.



Meanwhile Chairman for the ad-hoc committee, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has indicated that the adoption of the report by consensus should end the matter.



He describes as bad faith, attempts by the Minority to remove Agyeman-Manu as the Health Minster.







