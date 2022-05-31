Minority backs probe of coronavirus expenditure

Politics of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Minority in Parliament has called for a public probe of the COVID-19 fund expenditure.



The Minority in Parliament led by Haruna Iddrisu expressed shock at the revelation by the Northern Regional Second Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party on the disbursement of COVID-19 Funds to some party executives.



This is coming at a time the Minority has been pushing for a probe into Covid -19 expenditure with the speaker's directive for the Finance Minister to come before the house to give a detailed account of Covid-19 related expenditures.



Haruna Iddrisu revealed that the Minority will lay a bill before the house in this regard.



The Minority also revealed that their side will be sponsoring a private member's motion for the établissement of independent police service.





This was informed by a police statement to the British High Commissioner to Ghana on the issue of Barker Vormawor.



According to the Minority, the heavy-handedness and excess responses of the Ghana Police service are an attempt by the government to curtail freedom of expression.