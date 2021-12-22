Minority, Majority did not conduct themselves well, including Joe Wise - Kwesi Pratt

General News of Wednesday, 22 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fisticuffs in Parliament over E-levy



Parliament adjourned indefinitely



Misconduct in Parliament needs to end immediately - Pratt



Managing Editor at the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has condemned the conduct of both the minority and majority caucus in the parliament house.



According to him, this conduct needs to end immediately.



Speaking on Good Morning Ghana following the December 19 events, he described the actions as despicable.



"What happened in parliament is despicable, NDC, NPP both of you are did not behave properly in parliament. So create the impression that one side needs to be commended and the other side needs to be condemned, I think it’s not correct."



In reaction to the conduct of the First Deputy Speaker, Kwesi Pratt indicated that the Speaker was wrong for his intended decision to partake in the vote.



“Even the Speaker, I’m not so sure he conducted himself properly and I’m being very careful, I mean the First Deputy Speaker, Joe Wise. We heard what he said, he said the only way he can be prevented from voting is when he’s seating on the chair. You admit a motion, you preside over the debate and you say that at the point of voting all you have to do to qualify for the vote is when you leave the chair."



He however called on the MPs to bring things to an end and allow peace to prevail.



“I think that this acrobatics needs to come to an end we have a certain reality that we work with is the stricto censo there is not minority and there is majority in parliament. But somehow we tried and manoeuvre ourselves somehow to the extent that we still want to keep the majority and minority thing. What is that?” he noted.



