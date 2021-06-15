Minority Leader faults Akufo-Addo for rise in shootings in Ghana

General News of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu has insisted that it is the primary responsibility of the president to ensure the safety and security of all citizens.



“If what we are reading is anything to go by, then we all must collectively express our disappointment at the presidency and his handling of matters of personal safety and security,” he told journalists in Accra on Monday, June 14.



He was speaking in the wake of the shooting of a police officer in broad daylight in Jamestown.



The officer was guarding a bullion van on the Korle Bu-Jamestown road on Monday when he was shot in the head by armed robbers and died instantly. Eye witnesses say a whistleblower by name Afua Badu was also pursued and shot dead by the robbers, who were on a motorbike.



Haruna Iddrisu observed that there seems to be a gradual breakdown of law and order in the country.



“It means that there is a gradual breakdown of law and order and I pray that we do not get to a state of normlessness in our country,” the Tamale South Member of Parliament (MP) told the press.



“When the watchman himself is not safe, when the watchman himself is not secure, when the policeman who is supposed to protect life and property himself is not secure, then it leaves much to be desired,” he stressed.



The police have since begun investigations into the incident.



