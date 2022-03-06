Minority Leader demands structural audit on Tamale overhead bridge 

Regional News of Sunday, 6 March 2022

Source: GNA

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader in Parliament has called for a structural audit to be conducted on the Tamale overhead bridge to ensure value for money.



Mr Iddrisu, who is also a Member of Parliament for Tamale South, said, this would also ensure that the bridge served its intended purpose, which was to improve traffic flow in the central business area of the Tamale Metropolis.



He, therefore, called on the Ministry of Roads and Highways, Department of Urban Roads and the supervisory consultant on the project to ensure that such an audit was undertaken.



Mr Iddrisu made the call when he addressed journalists in Tamale on what he described as, "The people's concerns over the Tamale overhead bridge project".



Construction works on the Tamale overhead bridge began in April 2019, and formed part of the Synohydro deal to enhance traffic flow in the Tamale Metropolis.



According to Mr Iddrisu, the people's concerns about the project included the fact that the roundabout at the central mosque intersection was so wide thereby narrowing the road around the intersection, which would adversely affect free movement of vehicles, especially heavy-duty trucks.



He also added that the positioning of the roundabout would not encourage free vehicular movement and would instead compound the traffic situation in the Metropolis.



Mr Iddrisu called for the demolition of some structures along the project to enhance its expansion, saying, "All the structures along the project should have been demolished and compensated for to pave way for quality execution of the project."