You are here: HomeNews2022 03 06Article 1484336

General News of Sunday, 6 March 2022

Disclaimer

Source: classfmonline.com

Ministry of railway, Ghana railway authority embark on joint test run of Accra-Tema line

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Authorities of the ministry and GRDA during the test Authorities of the ministry and GRDA during the test

A technical committee from the Ministry of Railway Development (MoRD) and the Ghana Railway Development Authority (GRDA) has embarked on a joint test run between Accra and Tema.

The test run was to ascertain the readiness of the railway line to resume passenger services.

Some minor issues were detected by the by the certification Team and are currently being addressed by the engineers.

The team will also run a weekly test run for a month after which the railway lines will be fully operational.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment